Thomas Rhett to release new album ‘Where We Started’ in April

Thomas Rhett has announced the release of his sixth studio album ‘Where We Started’ on 1st April 2022 via The Valory Music Co.

The album is inspired by Rhett’s return to the road and it features the tracks ‘Angels’ and ‘Church Boots’, which are available to stream and download now. The title track, ‘Where We Started’, is a collaboration with Katy Perry.

Fans can pre-order exclusive autographed bundles now at ThomasRhettShop.com.

“For me, getting into the entertainer headspace and back onstage was euphoria,” Rhett explains. “When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it’s the coolest thing in the world. That’s really where my brain has been and where these songs came from — they’re some of my favorite songs that I’ve ever been a part of. I’m just enjoying life so much right now, getting to be a dad, collaborating with incredible artists, playing shows with my friends, and watching people smile from the stage. It has really filled my soul.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Featuring 15 songs, all but one co-written by Rhett, the project is produced by Dann Huff alongside co-producers Jesse Frasure and Matt Dragstrem. It also features collaborations with Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson. Credit: The Valory Music Co.

The track list for ‘Where We Started’ is:

1. “The Hill” | Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Weisband

2. “Church Boots” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith

3. “Bass Pro Hat” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Joshua Miller, Josh Thompson

4. “Anything Cold” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5. “Angels” | Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Jaten Dimsdale, Josh Thompson

6. “Half Of Me” (featuring Riley Green) | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Thompson

7. “Bring The Bar” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Parker Welling

8. “Paradise” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson

9. “Death Row” (featuring Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson) | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10. “Mama’s Front Door” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill

11. “Slow Down Summer” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Sean Douglas, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

12. “Simple As A Song” | Thomas Rhett, Luke Laird, Josh Thompson

13. “Us Someday” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Amy Wadge

14. “Somebody Like Me” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

15. “Where We Started (with Katy Perry) | Thomas Rhett, Jon Bellion, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley