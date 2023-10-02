Thomas Rhett releases ’20 Number Ones’ compilation & drops new collaboration with Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett has surprised fans with an unexpected addition to his musical legacy. The acclaimed artist has released a heartfelt track titled ‘Mamaw’s House,’ featuring fellow star Morgan Wallen. The song not only celebrates the essence of their shared experiences growing up but also pays homage to their grandmothers’ profound influence. This track, a part of his retrospective collection ’20 Number Ones’, was unveiled on the heels of his recent milestone.

Thomas Rhett, recognized as “the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music” by Variety, recently earned his 21st career chart-topper with ‘Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings).’ This accomplishment inspired the surprise release of ‘Mamaw’s House,’ enriching the much-anticipated number ones collection.

Reflecting on the deep-rooted inspiration behind the track, Thomas Rhett shared, “This song describes my grandmothers and Morgan’s as well – we wanted to portray a small-town piece of paradise. Growing up, I can remember going to both of my grandmothers’ houses in South Georgia. I learned so many life lessons there about hard work, manners, and respect. This song really hits home for me, and I hope everyone feels the same.”

Morgan Wallen, equally moved by the sentimental connection, added, “I dedicate this one to not only her but to my living grandmothers as well. TR had a similar experience growing up, so I’m really glad we got to write and record this song together. Hope y’all enjoy it.”

The surprise track release comes as Thomas Rhett closed out his much-lauded HOME TEAM TOUR 23 with two sold-out shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The tour, spanning 40 cities in 27 states, has electrified audiences nationwide.

Thomas Rhett's remarkable journey, marked by 21 No. 1 singles and 15 billion streams, showcases his enduring impact on the country music scene. His latest album, 'Where We Started' has been hailed as a musical masterpiece, commanding the attention of fans and critics alike.