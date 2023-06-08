Thomas Rhett celebrates 20 number ones with a limited edition vinyl release

Multi-platinum artist Thomas Rhett has announced the upcoming release of a retrospective vinyl collection celebrating his 20 number one hits in 10 years, titled ’20 Number Ones’ out on September 29th. Fans will be able to purchase special edition packages as well as a clear vinyl edition and gold metallic vinyl edition exclusively at Target and Walmart, respectively. For more information and to pre-order the vinyl, click HERE.

Set to include all 20 hits so far and current single, ‘Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)’ as a bonus track, it’s a project tracing the path behind one of country’s most vibrant current stars. As the last 10 years have seen Thomas Rhett grow into a never-static artist at the top of his game, the vinyl celebrates Thomas Rhett’s role as one of the best all-time representations of what country music stands for – a world-class songwriter, an elite entertainer and a guy who’s down-to-earth character shows up in everything he does.

Through these 21 songs on two discs, he finally stops to acknowledge it all – to take the journey in, with the knowledge that he’s already surpassed his dreams 100 times over. The project shows that if the last 10 years have proved anything, it’s that he’s not done yet.

“To have 20 No. Ones is beyond wild – honestly more than I ever could have imagined,” reflected Thomas Rhett. “I’m grateful to have hit this milestone, but mostly it’s just exciting to look back at this journey so far and see how these songs represent the different chapters of my life — and hopefully the Home Team feels the same way. I want to say thank you to everyone for letting me be a part of the special moments in life – it’s hard to put into words what these past 10 years mean to me. Can’t wait for another great 10!”

Listeners can expect to hear fan-favorite tracks from start to finish, illustrating Thomas Rhett’s path from starting as a new artist to his current status as one of country music’s biggest stars. From his 2012 breakout with ‘It Goes Like This,’ that journey has made Thomas Rhett the dictionary definition of the term “country singer-songwriter” – a thrilling entertainer with an equally sharp pen having written 15 of the 20 chart-toppers, making his own music and his own lane, constantly reinventing and moving the mainstream forward with each successive Number One.

Track Listing:

SIDE A

It Goes Like This

Get Me Some Of That

Make Me Wanna

Crash And Burn

Die A Happy Man

SIDE B

T-Shirt

Star Of The Show

Craving You (featuring Maren Morris)

Unforgettable

Marry Me

SIDE C

Life Changes

Sixteen

Look What God Gave Her

Remember You Young

Beer Can’t Fix (featuring Jon Pardi)

Be A Light (featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)

SIDE D

What’s Your Country Song

Country Again

Slow Down Summer

Half Of Me (featuring Riley Green)

Bonus Track – Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)