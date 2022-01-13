Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Maren Morris

EF Country

Maren Morris to release third album ‘Humble Quest’ on 25th March

Find out all the details for the eagerly awaited new album.

Published

Maren Morris is following up the release of her new single ‘Circles Around This Town’ by announcing the release of her third album ‘Humble Quest’ on 25th March 2022.

Morris started writing the project at the beginning of the pandemic drawing on becoming a new mother, having her career upended by the pandemic and the death of her friend and collaborator Busbee.

‘Humble Quest’ (available to pre-order at https://mm.lnk.to/HumbleQuest) is produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney) and written by Morris along with her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green on Busbee’s piano.

The album arrives as Morris is nominated for two Grammy awards: Best Country Song for ‘Better Than We Found It’ and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for ‘Chasing After You’ with Hurd.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Humble Quest’ is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘GIRL’, which featured the four times Platinum hit ‘The Bones’.

Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Credit: Sony Music

The track listing for ‘Humble Quest’ is:

1. Circles Around This Town

2. The Furthest Thing

3. I Can’t Love You Anymore

4. Humble Quest

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5. Background Music

6. Nervous

7. Tall Guys

8. Detour

9. Hummingbird

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10. Good Friends

11. What Would This World Do

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Gossip Girl season 1 Gossip Girl season 1

TV

‘Gossip Girl’ – 10 things we want from ‘season 2’ of the reboot

We look ahead to what we want from the next season.

4 days ago
Walker Hayes Walker Hayes

EF Country

Listen: Walker Hayes debuts new track ‘Drinking Songs’

Take a listen to the brand new song.

7 days ago
The Bay series 3 The Bay series 3

TV

‘The Bay’ series 3 starts Wednesday on ITV – preview episode 1

The hit crime drama is back for a new series.

5 days ago
Minyan Minyan

Film

‘Minyan’ review

A young Jewish man has an awakening in 1980s New York.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you