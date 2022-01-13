Maren Morris to release third album ‘Humble Quest’ on 25th March

Maren Morris is following up the release of her new single ‘Circles Around This Town’ by announcing the release of her third album ‘Humble Quest’ on 25th March 2022.

Morris started writing the project at the beginning of the pandemic drawing on becoming a new mother, having her career upended by the pandemic and the death of her friend and collaborator Busbee.

‘Humble Quest’ (available to pre-order at https://mm.lnk.to/HumbleQuest) is produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney) and written by Morris along with her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green on Busbee’s piano.

The album arrives as Morris is nominated for two Grammy awards: Best Country Song for ‘Better Than We Found It’ and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for ‘Chasing After You’ with Hurd.

‘Humble Quest’ is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘GIRL’, which featured the four times Platinum hit ‘The Bones’.

Credit: Sony Music

The track listing for ‘Humble Quest’ is:

1. Circles Around This Town

2. The Furthest Thing

3. I Can’t Love You Anymore

4. Humble Quest

5. Background Music

6. Nervous

7. Tall Guys

8. Detour

9. Hummingbird

10. Good Friends

11. What Would This World Do