Listen: Caitlyn Smith unveils ‘The Card You Gamble’, the theme from ‘Monarch’

Caitlyn Smith has released her new single ‘The Card You Gamble’, which is the theme from the upcoming US TV series ‘Monarch’.

Produced by three-time GRAMMY Award nominee and series executive music producer Adam Anders and co-producer Peer Åström, ‘The Card You Gamble’ was written by The Love Junkies, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose.

“To jump into a song like “The Card You Gamble” that has so much drama, suspense and mystery was such a fun experience,” says Smith. “I love that the Love Junkies wrote the song almost as its own character in the show. The music is so central to the storytelling in ‘Monarch’, and I’m just excited and honoured to be a part of it.”

“The Love Junkies wrote an amazing song that encompasses the themes of our show both lyrically and musically, but stands on its own legs,” shares Anders. “Caitlyn’s voice perfectly matches the sonic landscape that Peer and I wanted to create.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The song arrives ahead of Smith’s visit to the UK in March to perform at the CMA Songwriters Series on 10th March at Indigo at The O2 as part of C2C: Country to Country.

‘Monarch’ is a multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. It was due to premiere in the US on Sunday 30th January but the show will now arrive in the autumn.

Headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon) and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie Roman (Trace Adkins), the family has become a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette ‘Nicky’ Roman (Anna Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.