More classic ‘Doctor Who’ interviews to be released on DVD

The latest batches of definitive interviews with the cast and crew of the original 1963-89 ‘Doctor Who’ series have been announced. Fans of the eras of the Second Doctor, Patrick Troughton, and Third Doctor Jon Pertwee, will be excited by these DVD collections.

The interviews are with the production team who made ‘Doctor Who’ such a unique, successful and much-loved show. Many of the contributors are sadly no longer with us, which makes these insights into their unique contributions so important and rewarding. These compilations preserve for posterity the legacies of many perhaps unsung names, but their talents are still enjoyed by old and new generations of fans.

Credit: BBC

The Doctors: The Pat Troughton Years Behind The Scenes Vol. 1 brings together six in-depth documentaries with the team who brought the Pat Troughton era of the show to life: Shaun Sutton (Head of Drama), Victor Pemberton (Script Editor) and Derrick Sherwin (Script Editor, and later producer)! Plus special productions featuring Innes Lloyd (Producer), Peter Bryant (Producer), Michael Craze (Ben) and also actors Beryl Braham, Anthony Colby, Martin Cort, John Greenwood, George Leyton, Raymond Llewellyn, Sonia Markham, Christopher Robbie, Peter Roy, Ralph Watson and Reg Whitehead. It is to be released on 7th February 2022.

The Doctors: The Jon Pertwee Years Behind The Scenes Vol. 2 will feature six documentaries containing the best in-depth interviews with Bob Baker & Dave Martin (Writers), Robert Sloman (Writer), Louis Marks (Writer), Tim Combe (Director) and Dudley Simpson (Composer). Plus special productions featuring actors Sonny Caldinez, Shirley Cooklin, Prentis Hancock and David Spenser. It is to be released on 4th April 2022.

Both are presented by “voice of the Daleks” Nicholas Briggs and are limited to 1,000 copies each. These special collector’s editions feature over five hours of pure nostalgia, which will give you a whole new insight into the making of your favourite science fiction series!

Credit: Reeltime Pictures

