Melanie C, Sigrid, Justin Hawkins and House Gospel Choir join BBC’s ‘Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve’

The guests for ‘Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve’ on BBC One and iPlayer have been announced.

Ryder will be joined by Spice Girl Melanie C, Norwegian singer and songwriter Sigrid, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and the electrifying House Gospel Choir.

Made by BBC Studios Entertainment, this end of year party will see Ryder perform some of his favourite songs spanning the decades with help from his guests which are guaranteed to get the nation singing and dancing as we welcome 2023.

After the River Thames fireworks display at midnight its back to the festivities as Sam and friends perform more classic hits with a few more surprises to mark the new year in style.

Sam Ryder will be Rocking New Year’s Eve at 11.30pm on Saturday 31st December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with the party continuing after the fireworks at 12.10am.