Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Playstation Exclusive Games You Should Be Excited For In 2022

Something to look forward to in these gloomy times.

Published

Stray
Credit: Blue Twelve Studio

As we enter another year of uncertainty it's important to try and look at the positives. With games becoming a go-to for more and more people as they isolate it's great to see that games developers are still hard at work, releasing awesome games to allow us a bit of escapism.

The list below is our pick of the best Playstation exclusive titles that are planned for release in 2022. Some of the titles have their release dates locked in whilst others are still TBC. Obviously, any of these dates could still change but I imagine the ones released earlier in the year are less likely to change.

Prev1 of 8
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

It’s time for Uncharted 4 to get the next-gen treatment in the Legacy of Thieves Collection and for those who haven’t played the game yet, this is a great time to give it a try. With up to 4k or 120 fps visuals this is sure to be a treat for the eyes.

Release date: 28th Jan

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Prev1 of 8
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: Snow Angels Walter Presents: Snow Angels

TV

Walter Presents: The Scandi Takeover from January to March

Find out what series you can look forward to.

4 days ago
Walter Presents: Cry Wolf Walter Presents: Cry Wolf

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Cry Wolf’ launching on Channel 4 this month

The tense family drama will also be on All 4.

2 days ago
Walter Presents: Trauma Walter Presents: Trauma

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Trauma’ to arrive on All 4 this month

The French serial killer thriller is coming.

2 days ago
Walter Presents: Outlier Walter Presents: Outlier

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Outlier’ preview – one show that is sure to be a grower

The Scandi Takeover begins this week.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you