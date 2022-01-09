Connect with us

Xbox Games With Gold For January 2022 Available Now

Including Radiant Silvergun.

Published

Xbox Games with Gold Logo
Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Games with Gold for December featured another varied selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in December was Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet.

The first Xbox Games with Gold for 2022 are now available and January there’s an interesting selection on offer. On Xbox One subscribers can download copies of NeuroVoider all month. From 16th January – 15th February, Aground will also be available.

Players can also download Radiant Silvergun (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th January and Space Invaders Infinity Gene (Xbox 360) from 16th-31st January.

Even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Also remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for February 2022 towards the end of January. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

