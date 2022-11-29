Connect with us

‘Professor T’ and ‘Suspect’ renewed for new series

Both series are made by Eagle Eye Drama.

Published

Professor T Series 2 Episode 1 Ring of Fire
Credit: ITV / Eagle Eye Drama

Eagle Eye Drama’s ‘Professor T‘ and ‘Suspect’ have both been renewed for new series it has been announced.

ITV has recommissioned ‘Professor T’ for a third series consisting of six episodes. Ben Miller (‘Bridgerton’), Frances de la Tour (‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’) and Juliet Stevenson (‘Truly, Madly, Deeply”) will all appear in the new series.

Set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University, the next season of the multi award crime drama will see Professor T banged up in prison and with his career on the line he is forced to make a momentous decision. The formidable duo of Jasper’s mother Adelaide (Frances de La Tour) and his therapist Dr Helena (Juliet Stevenson) will be on hand to offer their own unique brand of support.

Leading Belgian director, Maarten Moerkerke (’13 Commandments’) will direct season three, which will be filmed in Belgium and Cambridge, during the spring of 2023 with Executive Producers Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino. Season three is written by Stephen Brady (‘Red Election’, ‘Lucky Man’).   

The third series will be produced by Eagle Eye Drama and its recently formed Flemish company Happy Duck Films in association with Caviar and is supported by the Belgian tax shelter. PBS Distribution holds the North American rights. Beta Film will distribute the series worldwide.

‘Professor T’ is currently available to viewers to catch up on ITV Hub and in the US and Canada Professor T is available on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.

Walter Iuzzolino, CEO of Eagle Eye Drama, said “’Professor T’ has become an international sales sensation for good reason; a quality crime drama with a stand-out ensemble of warm returning characters, headed up by the incomparable Ben Miller who has truly made Professor T his own.”

‘Suspect’ will be returning for a second series on Channel 4 and Britbox.

The series which launched with a 28-day consolidated audience of 4.05m (17.85% share) will this time feature Anne-Marie Duff as the lead (‘Bad Sisters’, ‘Sex Education’, ‘Shameless’) who returns to play psychotherapist Susannah Frater, appearing in each of the eight-episodes, as she tries to track down a dangerous patient before he kills again.

Her quest will unearth devastating new information that will make her reassess her own daughter’s death.

Jo McGrath, CCO of Eagle Eye Drama, commented, “We are so excited to be working with Anne-Marie Duff again, and can’t wait to get cracking on assembling another outstanding cast around her. With its distinctive narrative architecture and filming approach, season two promises to be a unique, intense and utterly addictive crime series.”

‘The series will be Executive Produced by Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino for Eagle Eye Drama. Suspect is an adaptation of the Danish series ‘Forhøret’ from Christoffer Boe and Fremantle’s Miso Film and is distributed worldwide by Fremantle.

