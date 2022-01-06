Connect with us

Pam & Tommy

TV

‘Pam & Tommy’ – Disney+ reveal trailer and key art for upcoming series

The series will debut on the streaming platform in February.

Published

Disney+ has unveiled the teaser trailer and key art for upcoming Star Original limited series ‘Pam & Tommy’.

The show will premiere on 2nd February 2022 with new episodes streaming weekly. The teaser trailer gives you a taste of what to expect from the explosive series, which retells the story of actress Pamela Anderson and her then husband Motley Crue star Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape.

Take a look at the key art for the show below:

Pam & Tommy
Credit: Disney+

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, ‘Pam & Tommy’ is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James,) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape.

Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen, “Long Shot”), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.

