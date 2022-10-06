Eagle Eye Drama launches Belgian production company Happy Duck Films

Eagle Eye Drama, the production company behind the likes of ‘Professor T’ (ITV) and ‘Suspect’ (Channel 4), have announced the launch of Belgium-based production company Happy Duck Films.

The UK indie has teamed up with award winning director Dries Vos (‘The Day’, ‘Professor T’, ‘Suspect’) and top line producer Hiskia Van Aert (‘Undercover’, ‘Tabula Rasa’, ‘Rough Justice’) to set up the new venture, which will be based in Flanders and will be producing a wide range of English language titles with the best creative talent from Flanders and beyond.

Dries Vos will be joining the board of directors of Happy Duck Films, alongside UK Head of Production Isobel Nicholson.

Eagle Eye Drama’s Chief Creative Officer Jo McGrath says: “When we set up Eagle Eye three years ago, our core aspiration was to break exciting new talent into the UK production community. We were determined to look beyond our shores and to utilise wonderful high calibre creatives from Europe and around the world who could bring a fresh tone and feel to the screen. We have always been drawn to Flanders as a rich source of strong creatives in all disciplines of scripted programme making, so the region was always likely to be the natural next step in our growth trajectory. Dries’ reputation as one of the very best Directors in Flanders will ensure Happy Duck Films is a magnet for new talent and will keep Eagle Eye on the edge of creative, artistic and commercial innovation.”

Eagle Eye Drama’s CEO Walter Iuzzolino says “Great programme makers are the bedrock on which every successful production business is founded and a key pillar of Eagle Eye’s strategic growth plan, so enhancing our business portfolio with a new talent based company is an important milestone in our growth trajectory. We are delighted to welcome Dries and Hiskia to the Eagle Eye family to create plenty more memorable shows for years to come.’

Happy Duck Films MD Dries Vos says “Working with Eagle Eye over the past two years was an exciting opportunity to bring some of the best creatives from Flanders into the prestigious arena of English language programme making. It was a match made in heaven, and the new venture will take our shared ambition to the next level, becoming a gateway for the best and most visionary talent from Flanders, Belgium and beyond to create a rich slate of great British shows.”