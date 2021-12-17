Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts

‘At Your Peril: It’s A Live’ coming to Vault Festival

Find out when you can see the podcast make its live debut.

Published

At Your Peril
Credit: At Your Peril

At Your Peril‘ is making the transition from podcast to stage in 2022 as part of Vault Festival.

The acclaimed podcast anthology that tells spooky stories for adults was created by Arthur McBain and Owen Jenkins. It will be playing at The Crescent, Waterloo Vaults on Wednesday 26th and Thursday 27th January 2022 at 9.45pm and on Sunday 30th January 2022 at 8.30pm.

‘At Your Peril: It’s A Live’ will be the first time the podcast has been turned into a live show. It blends the duo’s unique style of spooky stories for adults with plenty of
jokes, this will be a fully realised theatrical adaptation of one of their most popular tales, ‘The AGM’. Join them for an interactive evening which will gain you membership to a fictitious paranormal society.

There will be different guest performances each night, recorded for a VAULT special of the podcast, there will be twists and turns, there will be estate agents, and if we’re lucky, there might even be ghosts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Whether you’re a die hard fan, or new to the world of ‘At Your Peril’, this is sure to be a night that will haunt you forever.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Princess Bride The Princess Bride

Film

11 alternative Christmas films to add to your watchlist this December

We pick some films that will add variety to your Christmas viewing.

3 days ago
The King's Speech The King's Speech

Film

The Best Films to Watch When Learning English

We highlight some films that will help you.

3 days ago
The Hand of God The Hand of God

Film

‘The Hand of God’ review

Paolo Sorrentino delivers his most personal & emotionally-charged film to date.

7 days ago
Elden Ring Elden Ring

Games & Tech

Watch: Elden Ring Story Trailer Has Just Been Released

Available to pre-order now.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you