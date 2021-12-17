‘At Your Peril: It’s A Live’ coming to Vault Festival

‘At Your Peril‘ is making the transition from podcast to stage in 2022 as part of Vault Festival.

The acclaimed podcast anthology that tells spooky stories for adults was created by Arthur McBain and Owen Jenkins. It will be playing at The Crescent, Waterloo Vaults on Wednesday 26th and Thursday 27th January 2022 at 9.45pm and on Sunday 30th January 2022 at 8.30pm.

‘At Your Peril: It’s A Live’ will be the first time the podcast has been turned into a live show. It blends the duo’s unique style of spooky stories for adults with plenty of

jokes, this will be a fully realised theatrical adaptation of one of their most popular tales, ‘The AGM’. Join them for an interactive evening which will gain you membership to a fictitious paranormal society.

There will be different guest performances each night, recorded for a VAULT special of the podcast, there will be twists and turns, there will be estate agents, and if we’re lucky, there might even be ghosts.

Whether you’re a die hard fan, or new to the world of ‘At Your Peril’, this is sure to be a night that will haunt you forever.