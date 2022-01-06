Maisie Smith to replace AJ Odudu on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Live Tour

‘EastEnders’ star Maisie Smith, who reached the final of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ in 2020, will replace AJ Odudu on the upcoming ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Live UK Tour.

Odudu, who reached the final in 2021 but had to pull out due to injury, has been advised to withdraw from the tour after seeking medical advice. This means that Smith will now be dancing in Odudu’s place with professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Maisie said, ”I’m thrilled to be asked to restart my Strictly journey on this year’s arena tour. Kai and I will be dancing the Quickstep and the Samba – I can’t wait for rehearsals to start next week. It will be a joy to dance with everyone and so great to see my EastEnders friend Rose again. I wish AJ a speedy recovery.”

AJ Odudu said, “I’m devastated not to be able to take part in the Strictly tour due to injury. I had hoped for one last dance with Kai, but I must obviously follow the medical advice. I wish my Strictly family the very best of luck on the road and I’ll definitely be there to cheer them on.”

Maisie and Kai will join Strictly 2021 winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, alongside Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and Max George and Katya Jones.

As well as the couples’ dances, fans will have the chance to see some breathtaking group performances throughout the show. Professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Jake Leigh, Cameron Lombard, Luba Mushtuk and Jowita Przystal will be bringing even more wow to this super-sized dance extravaganza, which features live music from the Strictly singers and band.

The previously announced Live Tour judging panel of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli; together with new tour host Janette Manrara, make this a sparkling line-up for the whole family not to be missed.

For full dates and tickets head over to www.strictlycomedancinglive.com