‘At Your Peril’ podcast to release ‘The Tenth Episode’ next week

The anthology podcast series has a new episode on 30th September.

At Your Peril
Credit: At Your Peril

Podcast anthology series ‘At Your Peril’ – created by Arthur McBain and Owen Jenkins – is gearing up for the release of latest instalment ‘The Tenth Episode’ on 30th September 2020.

Arriving just in time for Halloween, ‘The Tenth Episode’ is a ghost story that skews the lines between fact and fiction.

‘At Your Peril’ says, “So basically, this episode is a bit different. As you know, if you’ve listened before, usually we have brand new original stories to tell you, that we’ve spent a long time constructing, writing and ultimately fabricating. If you haven’t heard any of them, then I’d encourage you to go and have a listen, because we really have worked hard on them. But, er, well, this episode… Everything I’m going to tell you actually happened.”

Arthur McBain says of the episode: ‘This episode is about male mental health, and about life after death – two things I never thought would be in the same sentence… I think that listeners are in for a treat.’

Owen Jenkins says ‘The fact that At Your Peril is an Anthology series feels exciting, because each episode can take the listener to a completely different setting, with varying styles and touching on lots of different themes. This latest episode combines some classic horror moments with an important underlying message, and I feel everyone will have something to take away from it.’

Arthur and Owen are both actors and writers, and Owen is also a director. Arthur was recently seen in ITV’s huge hit drama ‘The Trouble With Maggie Cole’ and Owen is the artistic director of award-winning theatre company FacePlant Theatre.

