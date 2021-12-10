Connect with us

Watch: Elden Ring Story Trailer Has Just Been Released

Available to pre-order now.

From Software are masters when it comes to opening sequences and intriguing trailers and the new story trailer for the upcoming Elden Ring is no different. It features lost relics, fallen gods, weird creatures and a sense of scale we’ve not seen in their previous releases.

The trailer does a great job of setting the scene for the game world ‘The Land Inbetween’ and weirdly feel well informed yet completely clueless at the same time. Either way, the trailer is a genuinely good watch and anyone looking forward to the release of Elden Ring needs to check it out.

Interested in pre-ordering Elden Ring? Check out our article on all the pre-order and limited-edition options.

