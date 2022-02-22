Elden Ring Launch Trailer Is Out Now And Boy Does It Look Good

The Elden Ring hype train is now in full swing with the game being mere days from release. The new six-minute video gives us wannabe Tarnished does tread a bit of old ground but also shows us scenes and characters we’ve never seen before. In fact, I’d go as far to say that if you want to explore that game without any pre-awareness you probably shouldn’t watch the trailer.

I know you’ll pay little to no attention to my last statement so here’s the trailer in all its glory.

The trailer introduces us to several different environments, a taste of combat, some unique features and of course the already famous pot boys!

Elden Ring will be released on 25th February and is available to pre-order now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox SeriesX/S and PC. If you order for PC be sure to check out our article on the PC requirements to run it.