Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Elden Ring Launch Trailer Is Out Now And Boy Does It Look Good

Only a few more days to go!

Published

Elden Ring
Credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoft

The Elden Ring hype train is now in full swing with the game being mere days from release. The new six-minute video gives us wannabe Tarnished does tread a bit of old ground but also shows us scenes and characters we’ve never seen before. In fact, I’d go as far to say that if you want to explore that game without any pre-awareness you probably shouldn’t watch the trailer.

I know you’ll pay little to no attention to my last statement so here’s the trailer in all its glory.

The trailer introduces us to several different environments, a taste of combat, some unique features and of course the already famous pot boys!

Elden Ring will be released on 25th February and is available to pre-order now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox SeriesX/S and PC. If you order for PC be sure to check out our article on the PC requirements to run it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Rumer Rumer

Music

Rumer to release ‘B Sides and Rarities Vol. 2’ in April

The album features more rare treats.

6 days ago
Daymare Sandcastle Daymare Sandcastle

Games & Tech

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle To Be Released Later in 2022

Time to get scared.

6 days ago
Our House Our House

TV

‘Our House’ coming to ITV in March – watch the trailer

Tuppence Middleton leads the series.

6 days ago
The Bay series 3 - Marsha Thomason The Bay series 3 - Marsha Thomason

TV

‘The Bay’ commissioned for a fourth series at ITV

Marsha Thomason will be back.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you