Elden Ring PC Requirements Revealed

For a very brief time, the official PC requirements were put on Steam for the upcoming From Soft Elden Ring. They have since been republished and look here to stay. Due to be released on 24th February, Elden Ring has to be one of my most eagerly awaited games for a long ass time.

Previous From Soft games haven’t historically been too demanding for PC gamers but Elden Ring is upping the ante somewhat, especially in the RAM department. I should add that although the minimum and recommended specs have been revealed there is no information regarding what performance we can expect.

Minimum requirements:

Windows 10 Processor: INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD RADEON RX 580 4 GB

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended:

Windows 10/11 Processor: INTEL CORE I7-8700K or AMD RYZEN 5 3600X

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD RADEON RX VEGA 56 8 GB

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

