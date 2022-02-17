Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Elden Ring PC Requirements Revealed

Time to beef up your RAM?

Published

Elden Ring
Credit: From Software / Bandai Namco

For a very brief time, the official PC requirements were put on Steam for the upcoming From Soft Elden Ring. They have since been republished and look here to stay. Due to be released on 24th February, Elden Ring has to be one of my most eagerly awaited games for a long ass time.

Previous From Soft games haven’t historically been too demanding for PC gamers but Elden Ring is upping the ante somewhat, especially in the RAM department. I should add that although the minimum and recommended specs have been revealed there is no information regarding what performance we can expect.

Minimum requirements:

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD RADEON RX 580 4 GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 60 GB available space
  • Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended:

  • OS: Windows 10/11
  • Processor: INTEL CORE I7-8700K or AMD RYZEN 5 3600X
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD RADEON RX VEGA 56 8 GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 60 GB available space
  • Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Maid in Manhattan Maid in Manhattan

Film

Jennifer Lopez – as ‘Marry Me’ hits cinemas we look at her 10 biggest box office hits

We take a look at the triple threat's biggest films to date.

4 days ago
Greylan James Greylan James

EF Country

Greylan James makes artist debut with ‘Anything Cold’

The songwriter steps into the artist spotlight today.

6 days ago
Adam Lambert in HUNGER Adam Lambert in HUNGER

Music

Adam Lambert talks identity and success in new issue of ‘Hunger’

The singer opens up in the latest issue.

6 days ago
Marry Me - Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Marry Me - Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson

Film

‘Marry Me’ review

Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson shine in this highly entertaining romantic comedy.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you