Aiko’s Choice Expansion Out Now For Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun

Aiko’s Choice, the long-awaited standalone expansion for the acclaimed real-time stealth tactics game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun finally available on PC, right on time to celebrate the main game’s fifth anniversary. Players can embark on brand-new missions as they follow the story of the kunoichi adept Aiko and her fellow assassins on their quest to deal with Aiko’s past, once and for all.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko´s Choice focuses on one of the main game’s protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a geisha. While Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind, her former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her friends—a group of deadly assassins—she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past.

Like in the main game, you take control of a team of lethal specialists, move in the shadows and sneak past dozens of enemies. Choose your approach wisely when infiltrating hidden forest camps or lively Edo-period towns. Set traps, poison and distract your opponents – or avoid enemy contact altogether. Carefully plan your every move and come up with your own ingenious tactics to vanquish enemies and complete each of the challenging missions to uncover Aiko´s past.

Please visit the official Steam page for more information. A copy of the main game is not required to play this standalone expansion but it is recommended.

Features:

Return to the beautiful world of Shadow Tactics set in Japan in the early Edo period.

Rejoin your favorite characters for another adventure set within the story of the main game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun.

Experience a previously untold tale centered around the kunoichi adept Aiko, who must face a vicious enemy connected to her past.

Explore three full-fledged main missions, setin brand-new environments, and three shorter interlude missions.

