Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Not Going Out’ returns to BBC One this Christmas

The much-loved sitcom is back for a one-off special.

Published

Not Going Out
Credit: Avalon / BBC

Not Going Out‘, Lee Mack’s multi award-winning hit show and the longest running sitcom on air, will return for a festive special episode this Christmas on BBC One.

It is Christmas and Lee (Lee Mack) is not happy that Lucy (Sally Bretton) had booked tickets to the Pantomime. Especially given the star of the show is Lucy’s teenage crush, the ever-charming Jason Donovan. Will a bedtime argument lead to a nightmare before Christmas for Lee (…or should we say Buttons)?

How might a suitably lovely Fairy Godmother (Deborah Grant), a world-weary and uptight duo of Ugly Sisters (Hugh Dennis & Abigail Cruttenden) and a magnificently pompous Baron Hardup (Geoffrey Whitehead) affect Cinderella’s chance to get to the ball and meet her Prince Charming?

Produced by Avalon, ‘Not Going Out’ is directed by Nick Wood and produced by Jamie Rix.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Executive Producers are Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, Lee Mack and Jon Thoday. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Gregor Sharp.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Fishing: North Atlantic Fishing: North Atlantic

Games & Tech

Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition Out Now

Out now on PC, Xbox X/S and PS5.

7 days ago
Years & Years Years & Years

TV

See in the New Year with Years & Years on BBC One

The pop band will be joined by Kylie and Pet Shop Boys.

6 days ago
Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel Season 3 Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel Season 3

TV

Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel season 3 coming to All 4 in December

The Danish series returns next month.

6 days ago
Robin Robin Robin Robin

Film

‘Robin Robin’ review

A robin brought up by mice embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you