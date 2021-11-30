‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 Quarter Final songs and Dances revealed

How is the Quarter Final already? This weekend’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ will see the remaining five couples battle it out for a place in the semi-final.

Last weekend saw Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin leave the competition after losing the dance-off to Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xiu.

With just five couples left in the competition, any one of them could leave this weekend so it will be all down to the dance on the night. Rhys has been in the bottom two a couple of times now so we’d say he was favourite to go out this weekend but you never know!

Find out who will be dancing to what and place your bets as to who will make the semi-final…

AJ and Kai: Salsa to Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan

Dan and Nadiya: Tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project

John and Johannes: Salsa to We Are Family by Sister Sledge

Rhys and Nancy: Argentine Tango to In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins

Rose and Giovanni: American Smooth to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021’s Quarter Final airs at 6.40pm Saturday on BBC One.