‘Sex and the City’ immersive apartment pop-up coming to London in December

As we patiently wait for the arrival of ‘And Just Like That…’, the continuation of the classic series ‘Sex and the City‘, it has been announced that fans can enjoy an immersive experience in London next month.

On 11th and 12th December, fans can visit ‘The Sex and the City Apartment’ immersive pop-up where they can step into Carrie Bradshaw’s closet. Fans will have the opportunity to visit the pop-up installation inspired by Carrie Bradshaw’s famous New York brownstone apartment, reliving the friendships and fashion that first graced our television screens over twenty years ago.

The ‘Sex and the City Apartment’ pop-up will be a chance for hopeless romantics and fashionistas to sip on cocktails, type pensively at their favourite columnist’s laptop, explore all corners of her apartment and pose for a photo in Carrie’s iconic closet.

Presented by HBO, the experience coincides with the release of ‘Sex and the City’ on Blu-ray on 29th November 2021 and the arrival of ‘And Just Like That…’ on Sky Comedy and NOW from 9th December 2021.

Winner of seven Emmy Awards, ‘Sex and the City’ celebrates the bond of female friendship. It’s a salute to New York City, and a celebration of fashion and style. It’s a revolutionary series that broke boundaries, changed television and liberated women, setting cultural and fashion trends and teaching men and women to have honest conversations about relationships.

Polly Cochrane, WarnerMedia Country Manager for UK and Ireland, comments: “We are delighted to be bringing this pop-up installation of Carrie’s apartment to ‘Sex and the City’ fans here in London to celebrate this incredible show and also look forward to the next installment ‘And Just Like That…’. I’m sure that fans will love exploring her famous apartment and I encourage everyone to book their time slot now!”

Members of the public can visit ‘HBO’s The Sex and the City Apartment’ immersive pop-up between 11th and 12th December on Floral Street in London’s Covent Garden. Tickets are free of charge with a £5 booking fee.

Access to pre-sale tickets is available via sign up to the Warner Bros. UK newsletter, for more information visit: https://www.warnerbros.co.uk/news/articles/2021/11/15/early-bird-access-sex-and-city-apartment-immersive-pop

General tickets go on sale at 2pm, Thursday 18th November via See Tickets.