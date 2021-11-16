Janette Manrara to host ‘Strictly come Dancing’ 2022 arena tour

Janette Manrara has been announced as the host of ‘Strictly Come Dancing Live’ for the 2022 arena tour.

The former ‘Strictly’ pro and current host of ‘Strictly: It Takes Two’ will host all 33 dates as the tour travels across the country in January and February next year. She will be reunited with tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who is making his return to the judges’ desk for this tour.

The tour will open at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on 20th January, before visiting Leeds’ First Direct Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, the AO Arena Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, The OVO Hydro in Glasgow and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

It will culminate with five shows at London’s O2 Arena from 11th – 13th February.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Janette said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 2022 Strictly Arena Tour! It’s a dream come true. It’s been two years since the last tour so the expectation and build-up has been huge. We’ve been desperate to return to venues around the UK and now we’re finally back. The show is going to be bigger than ever – with lots of glitter, lots of sparkles, lots of excitement and lots of incredible dance routines! And you never know…you might just see me taking to the dance floor myself – I can’t wait, I’ve really missed it!”

The live show will be directed by Craig Revel Horwood and feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show.

The full list of dates is:

20–23 January Birmingham Utilita Arena

(Thursday 20th at 7.30pm, Friday 21st at 7.30pm, Saturday 22nd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 23rd at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

25-26 January Leeds First Direct Arena

(Tuesday 25th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 26th at 7.30pm)

27-28 January Newcastle Utilita Arena

(Thursday 27th at 7.30pm, Friday 28th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

29-30 January Manchester AO Arena

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Saturday 29th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 30th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

01-02 February Sheffield Utilita Arena

(Tuesday 1st at 7.30pm, Wednesday 2nd at 7.30pm)

03-04 February Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

(Thursday 3rd at 7.30pm, Friday 4th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

05-07 February Glasgow The OVO Hydro

(Saturday 5th at 3.00pm & 8.00pm, Sunday 6th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm, Monday 7th at 7.30pm)

09-10 February Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

(Wednesday 9th at 7.30pm, Thursday 10th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

11-13 February London The O2 Arena

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Friday 11th at 7.30pm, Saturday 12th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 13th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

Tickets: £35 – £95 (bands venue dependent). All ticket prices are subject to a booking fee and may be subject to a venue facility fee.

You can find out more information and buy tickets at www.strictlycomedancinglive.com