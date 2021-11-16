‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 week 9 Musicals Week songs and dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2021 reaches Musicals Week this weekend, which means that there’ll be even more spectacular dances and costumes than usual.
As we race towards the business end of the competition, the remaining 7 couples will be battling to stay in the competition. Last weekend “Dragon’s Den” star Sara Davies crashed out of the competition after losing the dance-off to Tilly Ramsay.
Ahead of this weekend’s live show, which will be minus Craig Revel Horwood, the songs and dances have been revealed.
Find out who’s dancing to what…
- AJ and Kai Waltz to Edelweiss from The Sound Of Music
- Rose and Giovanni Quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from Frozen The Musical
- Tilly and Nikita Couple’s Choice to Revolting Children from Matilda
- Dan and Nadiya Charleston to Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain
- John and Johannes Viennese Waltz to Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins
- Rhys and Nancy Jive to Footloose from Footloose
- Tom and Amy Couple’s Choice to On My Own from Les Misérables
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2019 continues at 6.35pm Saturday on BBC One.