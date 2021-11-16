Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 week 9 Musicals Week songs and dances revealed

Find out what’s coming up for Musicals Week.

Published

Dan & Nadiya
Credit: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2021 reaches Musicals Week this weekend, which means that there’ll be even more spectacular dances and costumes than usual.

As we race towards the business end of the competition, the remaining 7 couples will be battling to stay in the competition. Last weekend “Dragon’s Den” star Sara Davies crashed out of the competition after losing the dance-off to Tilly Ramsay.

Ahead of this weekend’s live show, which will be minus Craig Revel Horwood, the songs and dances have been revealed.

Find out who’s dancing to what…

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • AJ and Kai Waltz to Edelweiss from The Sound Of Music
  • Rose and Giovanni Quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from Frozen The Musical
  • Tilly and Nikita Couple’s Choice to Revolting Children from Matilda
  • Dan and Nadiya Charleston to Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain
  • John and Johannes Viennese Waltz to Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins
  • Rhys and Nancy Jive to Footloose from Footloose
  • Tom and Amy Couple’s Choice to On My Own from Les Misérables

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2019 continues at 6.35pm Saturday on BBC One.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps - What The Future Holds Tour Steps - What The Future Holds Tour

Music

Steps – ‘What The Future Holds Tour’ AO Arena Manchester live review

The pop legends brought live pop music back with a bang.

4 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

Pet Simulator X Adds Huge Pegasus NFT Pets

An interesting experiment and a first for Roblox.

6 days ago
Walter Presents: Partisan Walter Presents: Partisan

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Partisan’ coming to Channel 4 and All 4 this month

The Scandi Noir starts later this month.

6 days ago
Placebo Placebo

Music

Placebo announce new album ‘never Let Me Go’ and 2022 UK and Ireland tour

The band is back with a bang.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you