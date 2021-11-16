Logan Mize to make Grand Ole Opry debut in January

Logan Mize will make his debut on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage on Friday 7th January 2022.

The news follows the recent arrival of Mize’s latest album ‘Welcome to Prairieville‘, which was released via Big Yellow Dog Music.

“Getting asked to make your Opry debut is a rite of passage I think most singer/songwriters dream of,” says Mize. “I never thought I needed any nods of approval from anyone, but I will say it feels pretty darn good to get one from the mothership. I’m very thankful and can’t tell ya how excited I am.”

Making the moment that much more special, Mize’s children surprised him with the news of his coveted invitation, leaving their father speechless through their adorable and unexpected delivery.

Fans can keep up with Logan Mize and purchase tickets to his upcoming Opry debut by visiting loganmize.com.