Haley & Michaels release festive track ‘I Wish You Love This Christmas’

Haley & Michaels – Shannon Haley and Ryan Michaels – have released their new festive track ‘I Wish You Love This Christmas’.

The track, written by Haley & Michaels with Isabella Kearney-Nurse and David Spencer, is available to stream/download worldwide.

Lining up to release new music next year, the duo explained: “We have spent much of the last year making new music and this past July, we turned our newly built home studio into a Holiday cave and got into the spirit. We talked about what our biggest wish for the world would be right now and wrote this song. We want to send a message of love and hope this Holiday Season, as these past two years have been especially difficult for so many.”

Haley & Michaels have also shared their festive favourites in a newly curated “Christmas Blend” Spotify playlist, combining new and old tracks to get everyone excited for the holidays.

Take a listen to ‘I Wish You Love This Christmas’ at the top of this article.