Justin Bieber announces 2023 UK dates for his ‘Justice World Tour’

Justin Bieber has unveiled new dates for his ‘Justice World Tour’ including shows in the UK from 8th to 26th February 2023.

Bieber will be visiting Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield during the run.

Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, Bieber will tour five continents, travelling to over 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates, with more shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East very soon.



The new dates come on the heels of his recently announced 52-date 2022 North American tour, kicking off in San Diego on February 18.



The ‘Justice World Tour,’ promoted by AEG Presents, is Bieber’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’.



“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber.

Tickets go on general sale 9am Friday 19 November.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ‘Justice World Tour’ is named after Bieber’s latest smash hit album ‘Justice’. Released in March 2021, it debuted as the most streamed album in 117 countries. The album and its tracks have taken the already global pop phenomenon to new heights.



The full dates for the ‘Justice World Tour’ are:



2022



May 22 Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey

May 23 Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio 3 de Marzo

May 25 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol



August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest

August 5 Malmo, Sweden – Bigslap Xl

August 7 Trondheim, Norway – Trondheim Summertime

August 9 Helsinki, Finland – Kaisaniemen Park



September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock In Rio

September 7 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata

September 28 Cape Town, South Africa – Cape Town Stadium



October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa – Johannesburg FNB Stadium

October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel – HaYarkon Park



November 22 Perth, Australia – HBF Park

November 26 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

November 30 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Football Stadium



December 3 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

December 7 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium



2023



January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

January 16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

January 18 Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

January 21 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

January 23 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

January 25 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

January 27 & 28 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

January 31 Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena



February 2 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

February 4 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 8 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

February 11 Aberdeen, UK – P&J Live

February 13 & 14 London, UK – The O2

February 22 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

February 25 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

February 26 Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena



March 6 Paris, France – Accor Arena

March 9 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

March 11 Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

March 12 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

March 15 Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

March 17 & 18 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

March 20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

March 24 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

March 25 Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena