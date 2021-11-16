Justin Bieber announces 2023 UK dates for his ‘Justice World Tour’

Justin Bieber has unveiled new dates for his ‘Justice World Tour’ including shows in the UK from 8th to 26th February 2023.
Bieber will be visiting Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield during the run.
Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, Bieber will tour five continents, travelling to over 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates, with more shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East very soon.
The new dates come on the heels of his recently announced 52-date 2022 North American tour, kicking off in San Diego on February 18.
The ‘Justice World Tour,’ promoted by AEG Presents, is Bieber’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’.
“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber.
Tickets go on general sale 9am Friday 19 November.
The ‘Justice World Tour’ is named after Bieber’s latest smash hit album ‘Justice’. Released in March 2021, it debuted as the most streamed album in 117 countries. The album and its tracks have taken the already global pop phenomenon to new heights.
The full dates for the ‘Justice World Tour’ are:
2022
May 22 Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey
May 23 Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio 3 de Marzo
May 25 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol
August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest
August 5 Malmo, Sweden – Bigslap Xl
August 7 Trondheim, Norway – Trondheim Summertime
August 9 Helsinki, Finland – Kaisaniemen Park
September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock In Rio
September 7 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional
September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata
September 28 Cape Town, South Africa – Cape Town Stadium
October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa – Johannesburg FNB Stadium
October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel – HaYarkon Park
November 22 Perth, Australia – HBF Park
November 26 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
November 30 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Football Stadium
December 3 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
December 7 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium
2023
January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
January 16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
January 18 Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
January 21 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
January 23 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
January 25 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
January 27 & 28 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
January 31 Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena
February 2 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
February 4 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
February 8 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
February 11 Aberdeen, UK – P&J Live
February 13 & 14 London, UK – The O2
February 22 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
February 25 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
February 26 Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena
March 6 Paris, France – Accor Arena
March 9 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
March 11 Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
March 12 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
March 15 Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena
March 17 & 18 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
March 20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
March 24 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
March 25 Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena