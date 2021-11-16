Niall Horan and Anne-Marie team up for ‘Children In Need’ single

Music superstars Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have teamed up to record a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s classic ‘Everywhere’, which is this year’s BBC ‘Children In Need’ single.

The charity single, available for pre-order now, will be released by Atlantic Records on the day of the charity’s fundraising spectacular, Friday 19th November to raise vital funds to help support children and young people across the UK facing disadvantage, at a time when they need it most.

‘Everywhere (BBC Children in Need)’ will be released on Friday as The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 and The Greg James Breakfast Show on Radio 1 bring the stations together for the first broadcast.

The accompanying video will be given its exclusive debut during BBC Children in Need’s 2021 Appeal Show on BBC One that evening. The special video features a number of surprise cameos from a supergroup of world-renowned artists, including Ed Sheeran on guitar, Griff on synths and Yungblud on bass.

The music video was directed by Phill Deacon who produced the multi-artist Radio 1 Live Lounge Allstars video for their cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’ and the charity’s 2020 single, ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’.

Niall says: “I have supported BBC Children in Need many times over the years, but given what we have all been through over the last year and a half, it feels more important than ever. Togetherness sits at the heart of BBC Children in Need, and that’s what this track is all about. I hope people enjoy it, but above all, I hope it lets anyone who might be struggling right now know that we are here for them.”

Anne-Marie comments, “As we have seen over the past eighteen months, amazing things happen when we come together to help make a difference, and that’s why I am so proud to be releasing this special track with Niall. I hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”

Christine McVie, who wrote Everywhere, comments on the track, saying, “I’m thrilled with this new version of Everywhere and to be part of this year’s Children in Need campaign. I hope we can really make a difference.”

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need, says, “BBC Children in Need is all about coming together and to have our two biggest pop stations collaborate to bring an eclectic mix of artists, covering an iconic track, is truly special. Thank you for creating what will be a real treat for our Appeal Day on Friday 19 November.”

Chris Price, Head of Music, Radio 1 and Jeff Smith, Head of Music, Radio 2, say: “Having separately made lockdown singles for BBC Children in Need in 2020, this year we wanted to join forces and create a track celebrating people reconnecting, one that would appeal across the generations. We would like to thank Christine McVie for allowing us to rework her very special song, as well Niall, Anne-Marie and all the artists for bringing it to life. Special thanks go to producer Steve Mac, who has brilliantly reimagined this iconic track to help raise vital funds for children and young people across the UK.”

A minimum of 50p from the sale of each download in the UK will benefit BBC Children in Need.