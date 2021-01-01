Justin Bieber channels ‘Rocky’ in the music video for new single ‘Anyone’

Justin Bieber has released his new single ‘Anyone’ to celebrate the beginning of 2021.

The song, which was co-written and produced by Andrew Watt, features a video directed by Colin Tilley that channels ‘Rocky’. Bieber performed the song for the first time last night during his New Year’s Eve livestream presented by T-Mobile.

In the video Bieber is seen as a boxer, training for his career in his backyard, supported all the way by the love of his partner (played by Zoey Deutch). Soon he is defeating opponents until he has his shot at the title. On the canvas, almost down the for the count, bloodied and bruised – he is is inspired to rise up deliver the knock out blow.

“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” said Justin. “Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative. ‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”

‘Anyone’ follows on from the hit singles ‘Holy’, ‘Lonely’ and ‘Monster’ with Shawn Mendes.

Bieber remains one of the biggest artists in the world. He has amassed more than 50 billion streams in his career so far and his fifth studio album ‘Changes’ debuted at number one in the US.



