Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Justin Bieber

Music

Justin Bieber channels ‘Rocky’ in the music video for new single ‘Anyone’

Watch the new video right here.

Published

Justin Bieber has released his new single ‘Anyone’ to celebrate the beginning of 2021.

The song, which was co-written and produced by Andrew Watt, features a video directed by Colin Tilley that channels ‘Rocky’. Bieber performed the song for the first time last night during his New Year’s Eve livestream presented by T-Mobile.

In the video Bieber is seen as a boxer, training for his career in his backyard, supported all the way by the love of his partner (played by Zoey Deutch).  Soon he is defeating opponents until he has his shot at the title.  On the canvas, almost down the for the count, bloodied and bruised – he is is inspired to rise up deliver the knock out blow.

“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” said Justin. “Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative. ‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”

‘Anyone’ follows on from the hit singles ‘Holy’, ‘Lonely’ and ‘Monster’ with Shawn Mendes.

Bieber remains one of the biggest artists in the world. He has amassed more than 50 billion streams in his career so far and his fifth studio album ‘Changes’ debuted at number one in the US.  
 

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Billy Connolly: It's Been a Pleasure Billy Connolly: It's Been a Pleasure

TV

‘Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure’ to air on ITV tonight

The comedy legend is celebrated in this one-off special.

4 days ago
Finding Alice Finding Alice

TV

‘Finding Alice’ – watch the trailer for iTV’s new Keeley Hawes drama

The new drama starts in January.

4 days ago
The Masked Singer UK The Masked Singer UK

TV

‘The Masked Singer UK’ series 2 episode 1 – clues and guesses

The first singer was unmasked and we're guessing who the other 5 might be.

5 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Winter Sale Is Live Now

Save up to 60% on selected items.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you