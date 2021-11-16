Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

“I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here” confirms line-up ahead of launch this weekend

Find out who is heading to North Wales for the new series.

Published

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Credit: ITV

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here” returns to ITV for a new series this weekend and ahead of the launch the line-up has been revealed.

10 celebrities will be heading to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. The full line-up is confirmed as:

Broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast Host – Louise Minchin
Olympic Gold Medallist – Matty Lee
Radio 1Xtra DJ – Snoochie Shy
TV Presenter and Journalist – Richard Madeley
Choreographer – Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE
Music Producer– Naughty Boy
Paralympic Gold Medallist– Kadeena Cox, MBE
Football Legend – David Ginola
Pop Star and Presenter – Frankie Bridge
‘Emmerdale’ Star – Danny Miller

Of course, Ant & Dec will host live every night on ITV and ITV Hub from the castle so fans can keep up with the latest developments. Who do you think might go the distance?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here” begins at 9pm Sunday 21st November 2021 on ITV.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps - What The Future Holds Tour Steps - What The Future Holds Tour

Music

Steps – ‘What The Future Holds Tour’ AO Arena Manchester live review

The pop legends brought live pop music back with a bang.

4 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

Pet Simulator X Adds Huge Pegasus NFT Pets

An interesting experiment and a first for Roblox.

6 days ago
Jon Randall Jon Randall

EF Country

Interview: Jon Randall opens up about his self-titled album, ‘The Marfa Tapes’ and his work with other artists

The singer-songwriter chats about his new music.

7 days ago
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 104: Country music ‘what ifs’

We ponder on what the genre might look like if pivotal things hadn't happened.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you