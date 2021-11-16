“I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here” confirms line-up ahead of launch this weekend

“I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here” returns to ITV for a new series this weekend and ahead of the launch the line-up has been revealed.
10 celebrities will be heading to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. The full line-up is confirmed as:
Broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast Host – Louise Minchin
Olympic Gold Medallist – Matty Lee
Radio 1Xtra DJ – Snoochie Shy
TV Presenter and Journalist – Richard Madeley
Choreographer – Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE
Music Producer– Naughty Boy
Paralympic Gold Medallist– Kadeena Cox, MBE
Football Legend – David Ginola
Pop Star and Presenter – Frankie Bridge
‘Emmerdale’ Star – Danny Miller
Of course, Ant & Dec will host live every night on ITV and ITV Hub from the castle so fans can keep up with the latest developments. Who do you think might go the distance?
“I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here” begins at 9pm Sunday 21st November 2021 on ITV.