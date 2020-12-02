Why we still love ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in 2020

‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ Is one of the most loved British TV shows. Since its launch in 2002, it has gripped audiences across the nation as well-known faces have been forced to endure the famous ‘bushtucker trials’ in the Australian jungle. There is something about watching a TV presenter or soap actor being forced to eat cockroaches and navigate their way through a pit of snakes that makes for compelling viewing. Since its inception, the show has been hosted by a certain Geordie double act, who have delighted in watching celebs face gruelling challenges while entertaining people at home with their wit and humour.

This year, of course, is different. The world has been changed by the coronavirus pandemic. Sporting events, concerts, holidays, family gatherings have all been cancelled. It has meant people have been yearning for that sense of normality, something to lift spirits and go into a world of escapism, if only for a short while. Viewers are as usual glued to their television screens every evening to see who is the latest name to leave the camp, with fans placing a bet on I’m a Celebrity as to who they think will be crowned king or queen of the castle by Friday!

We wondered if this year’s version of ‘I’m A Celeb’ would join the long list of things cancelled in 2020; however, to the relief of many, ITV announced it would still go ahead. Of course, changes have had to be made this year. Most notably, international travel is a no-go at the moment. So instead of travelling to Australia, this year’s lineup of celebs would be setting up home in a castle in Wales.

Camp Moves to Wales

Celebrities including Olympic great Mo Farah, Radio1 DJ Jordan North, and actor Shane Richie all signed up to be the first to experience what camp life is like in a cold castle in Wales. It must be said that everyone involved in the show, from Ant and Dec to the celebrities themselves, would likely much rather be in Australia. At least they would get some sunshine over there!

However, these last few weeks have still provided us with some entertaining moments that are badly needed this year. Traditionally, when the first episode airs of ‘I’m A Celeb’, people at home pick out who they think could win, who will do the most trials, and who will be the most scared. The latter part of that was answered quickly as Jordan North, while attempting to abseil down a cliff edge, threw up, much to his campmates’ hilarity.

Lo and behold, the viewers recognised that Jordan might struggle with trials, so they duly voted in their numbers for Jordan to do the first four challenges. In one particular trial, Jordan was forced underground and came face to face with rats and other insects. To get him through, he repeatedly uttered the now immortal words, “Happy place, happy place Turf Moor.” Turf Moor is the home of his beloved Burnley football club and was trending on social media nationally. The club themselves also adopting this mantra.

As we approach the final on Friday, we await to see who crowned king or queen of the castle will be. In what has been a challenging year for everyone, ‘I’m A Celebrity’ has once again provided some light relief.