Sara Davies is the seventh celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021

‘Dragon’s Den’ star Sara Davies is the seventh celebrity to depart ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2021.

Sara and her partner Aljaz Škorjanec performed their Argentine Tango to ‘No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)’ by Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand in the dance-off opposite Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin who performed their Quickstep to ‘I Won’t Dance’ by Damita Jo.

All of the judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas – voted to save Tilly and Nikita.

When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Sara said: ‘I had no idea any of this was in me. It’s been a life changing experience and one I’ve loved every second of.’

Aljaz was then asked if he had any words for his partner and said: ‘I feel like from that day we met under the Angel of the North, I was so pleased to dance with you this season. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to dance with anybody else. You have been an absolute joy and a testament to hard work – not just on Strictly but with your business and you’re a beautiful mother. Thank you for letting me spend so much time not just with you, but with the whole family, the Davies’s that are here tonight, all of the little ones at home. I’ve been so welcomed up North, it made me feel like I’m back home in Slovenia because everyone is so lovely and friendly. I’m going to miss you so much. I’m going to miss dancing with you. I’m going to miss everything about this show. Thank you everyone and thank you for supporting us.’

Sara responded: ‘[Aljaz] is one in a million. I tell him every day and this wouldn’t have been the experience it was, if it wasn’t for him.’

Tonight’s Results Show opened with an emotional dance from the ‘Strictly’ professionals, in honour of Remembrance Sunday. There was also a very special music performance from James Blunt who performed his hit song, ‘Goodbye My Lover’.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next when ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns on Saturday 20th November at 6:35pm, with the results show on Sunday 21st November at 7:15pm on BBC One.