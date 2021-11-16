Craig Revel Horwood to miss this weekend’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ judge Craig Revel Horwood will miss this weekend’s live show it has been announced.

The hard-to-please judge has tested positive for COVID and is currently self-isolating.

A Strictly spokesperson said, “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Craig will not be taking part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”

Craig isn’t the first person to test positive during this series. At the beginning of the 2021 series McFly star Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden were forced to miss a week after testing positive, and last month TV presenter Judi Love tested positive meaning she and partner Graziano Di Prima had to miss a live show.

With several weeks of the competition left, we’re keeping everything crossed that no one else tests positive!

Last weekend’s results show saw “Dragon’s Den” star Sara Davies leave the competition after losing the dance-off to Tilly Ramsay.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 continues Saturday at 6.35pm on BBC One.