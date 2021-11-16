Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Craig Revel Horwood to miss this weekend’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The judge has tested positive for COVID.

Published

Craig Revel Horwood
Credit: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing‘ judge Craig Revel Horwood will miss this weekend’s live show it has been announced.

The hard-to-please judge has tested positive for COVID and is currently self-isolating.

A Strictly spokesperson said, “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Craig will not be taking part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”

Craig isn’t the first person to test positive during this series. At the beginning of the 2021 series McFly star Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden were forced to miss a week after testing positive, and last month TV presenter Judi Love tested positive meaning she and partner Graziano Di Prima had to miss a live show.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With several weeks of the competition left, we’re keeping everything crossed that no one else tests positive!

Last weekend’s results show saw “Dragon’s Den” star Sara Davies leave the competition after losing the dance-off to Tilly Ramsay.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 continues Saturday at 6.35pm on BBC One.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps - What The Future Holds Tour Steps - What The Future Holds Tour

Music

Steps – ‘What The Future Holds Tour’ AO Arena Manchester live review

The pop legends brought live pop music back with a bang.

4 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

Pet Simulator X Adds Huge Pegasus NFT Pets

An interesting experiment and a first for Roblox.

6 days ago
Jon Randall Jon Randall

EF Country

Interview: Jon Randall opens up about his self-titled album, ‘The Marfa Tapes’ and his work with other artists

The singer-songwriter chats about his new music.

7 days ago
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 104: Country music ‘what ifs’

We ponder on what the genre might look like if pivotal things hadn't happened.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you