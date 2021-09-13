Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Succession season 3

TV

‘Succession’ Season 3 coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW in October

Not too much longer to wait!

Published

‘Succession’ will return to Sky Atlantic and NOW on 18th October 2021 it has been confirmed.

The hit series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter and James Cromwell.

Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody and Hope Davis.     

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Succession’ is created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.   

Seasons 1 & 2 are available to catch up now on Sky On Demand and on NOW.    

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps Steps

Music

Steps – ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2’ review

The mighty legends are back to save pop (again!)

5 days ago
Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

Adam Lambert to live stream show from Las Vegas in October

Find out how you can get tickets.

6 days ago
The Divine Comedy The Divine Comedy

Arts

Dante Alighieri’s ‘The Divine Comedy’ in new exclusive edition from The Folio Society

Has introductory essay by Jhumpa Lahiri and illustrations by Neil Packer.

6 days ago
PS Plus logo PS Plus logo

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus games for September 2021 available now

Including Hitman 2.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you