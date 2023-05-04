5 shows about feuding families to watch instead of the King’s Coronation

Love them or loathe them, the Royal Family will be dominating TV screens across the world this weekend when King Charles III is coronated.
The run-up to the Coronation has been plagued with family feuds, most notably the increasingly bitter rift between the King and his youngest son Prince Harry. As we all know Harry and his wife Meghan Markle split from the Royal Family and tensions have been rife thanks to tell-all TV interviews and Harry’s divisive book.
With Harry flying in for only 24 hours this weekend, and Meghan staying away, everyone will be watching to see if they can spot any animosity on the King’s big day. If you’re sick of all the Royal Family drama though, there are plenty shows you can binge-watch instead that feature feuding families.
Take a look at our suggestions below…
1Succession
Currently in its fourth and final season, ‘Succession’ has become a huge hit. The show focuses on media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his family, who battle for control of the family company. Packed with tense scenes, plenty of swearing and more backstabbing than you can shake a stick at, ‘Succession’ is TV drama at its finest and if you’ve not started watching yet this weekend is the perfect excuse.
Where to watch: NOW TV
2Brothers & Sisters
It may have been off air for 12 years (we can’t believe it either) but ‘Brothers & Sisters’ is a true classic. With a cast that includes Sally Field, Callista Flockhart, Rachel Griffiths and Matthew Rhys, the five-season addictive family drama revolves around the Walker family whose lives are torn apart when the patriarch dies. Secrets come out, relatives clash and there’s total chaos in every single episode.
Where to watch: Disney+
3Family Guy
It’s easy to forget that ‘Family Guy’ was once cancelled after only 3 seasons, only to be brought back years later. The animated show is currently on its 21st season and it’s showing no signs of stopping any time soon. Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) and his wife Lois (Alex Borstein) get into all kinds of crazy scrapes along with their three kids and dog Brian. Madder than a box of frogs, and far more edgy than ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’ always pushes the envelope and is sure to make you gasp.
Where to watch: Disney+
4Desperate Housewives
What’s better than one family feuding? Multiple families in the same close. ‘Desperate Housewives’ ran for 8 seasons and it was a pop culture phenomenon. Starring Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman, the soapy drama saw the four ladies and their families dealing with the increasingly bonkers happenings of Wisteria Lane. Expect cat-fights, plenty of sex, secret affairs and a few murders! It’s a hoot.
Where to watch: Disney+
5Yellowstone
The feuding in ‘Yellowstone’ appears to have spilled into real life with the hit series’ hanging in the balance due to a rumoured cast fallout alleged to revolve around star Kevin Costner. Still, there’s five seasons to enjoy (and a few spin-offs) as you get acquainted with the Dutton family who are owners of the largest ranch in Montana. Drama. Check. Country Music. Check. Twists and turns. Check and check. What are you waiting for?
Where to watch: Paramount+