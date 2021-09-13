‘Hawkeye’ to launch on Disney+ in November – watch the trailer

The first trailer has arrived for ‘Hawkeye’, the series coming to Disney+ on 24th November 2021.

Former Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

The series stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. It also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, ‘Hawkeye’ debuts exclusively on Disney+ on 24th November 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Take a look at the teaser poster below: