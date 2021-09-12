Connect with us

‘Endeavour’ returns tonight – preview the first episode ‘Striker’

Morse is back for three new episodes.

Published

Endeavour series 8 episode 1
Credit: Mammoth Screen for ITV

Endeavour‘ is back tonight for a new series featuring three new episodes.

Shaun Evans reprises his role as DS Endeavour Morse, alongside Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday in the series written and created by Russell Lewis. 

Filmed on location in Oxford the strong ensemble cast reunited with Shaun and Roger for the eighth series includes Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones) who returns as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby (Gunpowder) as DS Jim Strange, James Bradshaw (Close to The Enemy) as Dr Max DeBryn, Abigail Thaw (I Want My Wife Back) as Dorothea Frazil, Caroline O’Neill (Last Tango In Halifax) as Win Thursday and Sara Vickers (Watchmen) as Joan Thursday.

The synopsis for episode 1 ‘Striker’ is:

It’s the start of 1971. Though wearied from the events of the past year, there’s no chance of ‘light duties’ at the CID – crestfallen and rarely without a scotch in-hand, Endeavour finds himself right back in the thick of it. An explosive murder at an Oxford college has potentially far-reaching political ramifications. Meanwhile, the IRA have made a threat against the life of the Oxford Wanderers’ star striker and Endeavour is tasked with the duty of acting bodyguard.

‘Endeavour’ returns tonight (Sunday 12th September 2021) at 8pm on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below:

Credit: Mammoth Screen for ITV

In this article:,

