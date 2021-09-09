Connect with us

Tyler Posey drops debut solo EP ‘Drugs’

The actor makes the move into music as a solo artist.

Published

Tyler Posey
Credit: Big Noise

Tyler Posey has released his debut solo EP ‘Drugs’ via Big Noise.

Telling the story of the struggle that surrounds addiction and discusses topics such as mental health and sobriety, ‘Drugs’ encapsulates an important moment in Posey’s life. The EP features recent singles ‘Past Life’, ‘Shut Up’ featuring Travis Barker and phem and ‘Happy’ cowritten by John Feldman and phem.

On the new project Posey shares, “Drugs is definitely a story of addiction. How dark it can be. How great sobriety can be and being present. How scary depression is while sober and no substance to abuse, forcing you to deal with your emotions. It’s a coming to terms concept and wanting to make a change for the better. It’s a topic that isn’t too glamorized in music. Whenever you hear a song about drugs, it’s usually in favor of them, not about them destroying your life.”

Fans can stream the EP at https://bignoise.ffm.to/drugs.

Posey is best-known for his work as an actor in the Jennifer Lopez rom-com ‘Maid in Manhattan’ and the popular MTV series ‘Teen Wolf’. In 2020 Posey decided to step into music as a solo artist.

The track listing for ‘Drugs’ is:

1. Someone Else’s Dream

2. Sober

3. Don’t Try and Fix Me

4. Happy

5. Kerosene

6. Shut Up

7. Past Life

Posey is current on the road with the ‘Internet Killed the Rockstar Tour’, headlined by MOD SUN with support from girlfriends. 

In this article:

