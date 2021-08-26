Connect with us

‘Halo Infinite’ PC requirements revealed

Is your rig up to the task

Published

Halo Infinite
Credit: 343 Industries

Halo Infinite is due to be released on PC, Xbox One and Xbox X/S on 8th December and brings with it the most up to date version of Master Chief and the Halo universe. The official PC system requirements have now been released so we can see what sort of rig we will need to be able to play and get the best out of the game.

As you might expect there will be lots of options to tinker with in the PC version including dynamic resolution scaling, variable framerates, support for ultrawide and superwide screens, and various other advanced graphics options. The minimum PC specs aren’t actually too demanding and you’ll be able to play with a GPU along the lines of an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti or AMD FX-8370, the recommended specs are a bit more costly though.

Watch the Halo Infinite gameplay trailer below:

Minimum spec

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64
Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended spec

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 50 GB available space

