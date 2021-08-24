Connect with us

‘Ragdoll’: get your first-look at Lucy Hale in UKTV’s Alibi Original series

Daniel Cole’s bestseller is coming to the small screen.

Published

Ragdoll
Credit: Alibi/ Sid Gentle Films Ltd

A series of first-look images have been released for ‘Ragdoll’, a new original series coming to UKTV’s Alibi.

Based on the book by Daniel Cole, ‘Ragdoll’ stars Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Thalissa Teixeira and Lucy Hale. It is executive produced and commissioned by UKTV’s Alibi and AMC, and executive produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. (‘Killing Eve’), with Freddy Syborn (‘Ms. Marvel’, ‘Bad Education’) as lead writer and executive producer.

Six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body — nicknamed the ‘Ragdoll.’ Assigned to this shocking case are newly-reinstated DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes); his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira); and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale).

The ‘Ragdoll Killer’ taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name at the very end. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny.

A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, ‘Ragdoll’ captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalisation and trauma.

An air date for the series has yet to be announced. Take a look at the images in our gallery below:

Ragdoll
Ragdoll
Ragdoll
Ragdoll
Ragdoll
Ragdoll
Credit: Alibi/ Sid Gentle Films Ltd

