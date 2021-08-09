Connect with us

Win ‘Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2’ On Blu-Ray

Your chance to win a copy of this anticipated DC Animated Batman adventure.

Published

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2
Credit: Warner Bros

‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2’ is the unmissable DC animation, following up the story of ‘Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1‘, based on the classic comic, and you could win a copy on Blu-ray!

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2’ continues as the Holiday Killer is still at large and, with Bruce Wayne under the spell of the venomous Poison Ivy, Batman is nowhere to be found. Liberated by an unlikely ally, Bruce quickly uncovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy’s employer Carmine Falcone. The Roman, his ranks decimated by Holiday and his business spinning out of control, has been forced to bring on less desirable partners – Gotham City’s rogues’ gallery.

In the meantime, Harvey Dent is confronting battles on two fronts: attempting to end the mob war while also dealing with a strained marriage. And, after an attack that leaves Harvey hideously disfigured, the District Attorney unleashes the duality of his psyche that he’s strived his entire life to suppress. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and deliver judgment to those who’ve wronged him, his family and all of Gotham. Ultimately, the Dark Knight must put together the tragic pieces that converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman and Gotham City itself.

‘Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2’ is available on Blu-ray, Blu-ray Steelbook, DVD and Digital now.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 3 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

