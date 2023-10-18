Win tickets to see Old Crow Medicine Show in London

Old Crow Medicine Show released their new album ‘Jubilee’ on 25th August via ATO Records. Arriving as the two-time GRAMMY award-winning band gears up to celebrate their 25th anniversary, ‘Jubilee’ found the group once again co-producing with Matt Ross-Spang (Drive-By Truckers, St. Paul & the Broken Bones) and recording at their own Hartland Studios. The album features appearances from legendary soul singer Mavis Staples and singer/songwriter Sierra Ferrell.

To celebrate the release the renowned collective, who were show stoppers at the 2023 C2C festival in London last March, announced a UK tour for this month and we have 5 pairs of tickets to giveaway for the London show on October 30th at the Eventim Apollo. Enter below to win:

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 22nd October 2023.

