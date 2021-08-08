Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ coming to cinemas in November – watch the trailer

Clint Eastwood’s new film ‘Cry Macho’ will be released in cinemas on 12th November 2021.

Directed by and starring Eastwood, ‘Cry Macho’ also stars Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven, Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola and Horacio Garcia-Rojas.

The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.

Oscar winner Eastwood directed from a screenplay by Nick Schenk and N. Richard Nash, based on the novel by Nash. Eastwood, Albert S. Ruddy, Tim Moore and Jessica Meier produced the film, with David M. Bernstein serving as executive producer.

The filmmaker’s creative team behind the scenes included BAFTA-nominated director of photography Ben Davis (‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, ‘Captain Marvel’), production designer Ron Reiss (set decorator, “Richard Jewell” and “The Mule”), Oscar-winning editor Joel Cox (‘Unforgiven’), who has cut most of director Eastwood’s films, and editor David Cox (‘Den of Thieves’, assistant editor on ‘Richard Jewell’ and ‘The Mule’), and longtime collaborator costume designer Deborah Hopper.

The music is by Mark Mancina (‘Moana’).