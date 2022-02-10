Connect with us

Win Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ on DVD

We’ve got one DVD to give away.

Cry Macho
Credit: Warner Bros Entertainment

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama ‘Cry Macho’. 

The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.

‘Cry Macho’ is available now for digital download and will be released on DVD on 14th February.

To celebrate the release of Clint Eastwood’s latest film Cry Macho, out now on digital download and available on DVD on 14th February, we have 1 copy of Cry Macho to giveaway. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 16th February 2022.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

