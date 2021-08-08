‘Copshop’ – watch Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo in the film’s trailer

The trailer has debuted for upcoming action film ‘Copshop’.
Starring Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss, Ryan O’Nan
and Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau, ‘Copshop’ is directed byJoe Carnahan who wrote the screenplay for the film with Kurt McLeod.
Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. But jail can’t protect Murretto for long. Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission.
When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.
‘Copshop’ arrives in cinemas on 10th September 2021.