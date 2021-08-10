‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ Trailer & 25th Anniversary Details Unveiled

The brand new trailer has arrived for the hugely anticipated new documentary ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the historic Oasis double-header gigs that took place at Knebworth on 10th & 11th August 1996. Along with the release of this brand new trailer of the documentary, there’s also lots of new anniversary merchandise released – along with details of the long awaited live album, the home entertainment releases and a brand new super deluxe boxset.

But before all of that, today is also the first day that you can pre-order your tickets for the worldwide theatrical release of ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ on September 23 via Trafalgar Releasing – click here to grab your cinema tickets.

Also announced today, the full live album and DVD/Blu-ray, also titled ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’, is due for release on 19th November via Big Brother Recordings Ltd.

Directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott, ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ is a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most iconic live concert events of the last 25 years, driven entirely by the music, and the fans’ own experiences of that monumental weekend.

The film celebrates the story of the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made the largest concert of the ‘90’s possible. It is told entirely in the moment through the eyes of the fans who were there, built around extensive and never before seen archive concert and backstage footage from the event, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers.

The special live album and DVD/Blu-ray, also titled ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ released on November 19th via Big Brother Recordings Ltd formats include 2CD and triple LP on heavyweight vinyl with the digital version of the album featuring HD audio. The DVD will be released as a triple disc set including the ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ cinematic documentary plus both nights of the live concert in full, with the Blu-ray in single disc format.

Limited edition formats include the 2CD with DVD of the cinematic documentary, plus a Super Deluxe Box Set including the triple LP, 2CD and triple DVD plus replicas of the original gig memorabilia, available exclusively from the band’s online store. All formats are available for pre-order. Credit: Big Brother Recordings/Trafalgar Releasing/Sony

Oasis’ two record breaking nights at Knebworth took place on 10th & 11th August 1996, with over a quarter of a million young music fans from all over the world converging on Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire to see the legendary sets. Tickets went on sale on 11th May 1996. Queues formed outside local record shops and ticket offices overnight, and fans around the world spent the day on their landline phones trying to get through to constantly engaged booking lines. All tickets sold out in less than 24 hours, breaking every UK box office record in the process. Organisers estimated the band could have sold two or three times as many tickets, with over 2% of the population of the UK attempting to buy tickets.

The monumental shows were set against a backdrop of the UK slowly recovering from a decade of recession. Emerging from the ‘80s, the mood of the nation was changing. A cultural resurgence in arts and culture was giving rise to Cool Britannia and, in their meteoric rise, Oasis embodied that new found optimism and swagger. Two short years had taken the band from their council estate in Manchester to becoming one of the biggest bands in the world and for the congregated masses, seeing themselves in the five men on stage in front of them, anything felt possible.

Featuring a setlist absolutely packed from beginning to end with stone cold classics, from the opening salvo of ‘Columbia’ and ‘Acquiesce’, all the way to ‘Champagne Supernova’, ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, ‘Live Forever’, a triumphant, orchestra backed ‘I Am The Walrus’, and the first song from the 1990s to cross one billion streams on Spotify, ‘Wonderwall,’ the Knebworth concerts were both the pinnacle of the band’s success and the landmark gathering for a generation.

The film is produced by Black Dog Films for Kosmic Kyte Ltd. Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher serve as executive producers. It is financed and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment and will be released theatrically by Trafalgar Releasing. Credit: Trafalgar Releasing/Sony

Click here to pre-order all of the various ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ releases and new merchandise.