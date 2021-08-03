Watch: Sam Williams drops the music video for ’10-4′

Sam Williams has dropped the music video for ’10-4′.

Directed by Kwaku Ospinto and shot in the remote woods of Joelton, Tenn. and at Marrowbone Lake in Nashville, Tenn., the video captures the feeling of idealizing a perfect love that can seem so pure and simple, but in reality, is a lot more complex.

“Listening to ‘10-4’ as a song, you may not think of it as idealistic or wishful, it may just sound feel-good,” says Williams. “With this video, I wanted to explore the complexity of relationships and the idea that things are not always as they seem. It’s not clear if the relationship portrayed is real or was all a dream of what love could be like. I love the abstractness of the video and hope it’s not what the listener would expect.”

Originally released in May, ’10-4′ was co-written by Williams and Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Lee Ann Womack), and produced by Jaren Johnston (Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett).

The song is taken from Williams’ upcoming debut album ‘Glasshouse Children’, which will be released on 20th August 2021 via Mercury Nashville. Williams recently debuted new song ‘Kids’ featuring Keith Urban.

Watch the video for ’10-4′ at the top of this article.