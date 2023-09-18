Sam Williams pays heartfelt tribute to grandfather Hank Williams on his 100th birthday

In a touching celebration of the country music pioneer Hank Williams and a heartfelt nod to what would have been his 100th birthday, Sam Williams, the grandson of the iconic artist, has released a poignant rendition of the timeless classic ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.’ Sam Williams’ rendition not only honors his family’s legacy but also showcases his own unique musical prowess, marked by soul-stirring vocals and a deep emotional connection to the music.

With soft acoustic guitar chords providing a gentle backdrop, Sam Williams’s rendition of ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ captures the essence of the original while infusing it with his own distinctive style. Williams’s beautiful voice carries hints of sorrow, vulnerability, and acceptance, adding a fresh layer of emotion to this beloved country ballad.

Sam Williams shares the deep significance of the song, saying, “This song is special to me in many ways. I have always been hesitant to touch recording my grandfather’s songs, as there’s a sacredness to them. I wouldn’t want to do them injustice. ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ has always been one of my favourites of his catalogue.”

He goes on to express the bittersweet nature of the release coinciding with Hank Williams’ centennial birthday, calling it a “happy birthday gift” to the grandfather he never knew but who is known and loved by so many. Sam sees this tribute as a reclamation of his family’s name, a testament to the rich history and homage in country music, and a renewal of his own unique legacy.

In 2021, Sam Williams made a significant mark in the music industry with his debut LP ‘Glasshouse Children.’ The album garnered rave reviews from notable publications, including Rolling Stone and Music Row.

Following his incredible performances at CMA Fest in the summer, Sam Williams is currently hard at work on his next album, expected to grace the music scene in 2024. This third-generation country music star is proving to be a force to be reckoned with, carrying forward the family’s musical tradition while making a distinct name for himself.

Sam Williams returned to the prestigious Grand Ole Opry for a special performance. The lineup included other talented artists like Gary Mule Deer, Logan Ledger, NEEDTOBREATHE, and more.

Hosted by the Country Music Hall of Fame, Sam Williams will also take the stage at “Hank’s 100th: A Concert in Celebration of Hank Williams,” presented by Spotify, on September 21. This extraordinary concert, dedicated to Hank Williams’ 100th birthday, will feature a diverse array of Americana artists, including Suzy Bogguss, Laura Cantrell, Della Mae, Rodney Crowell, Brennen Leigh, Delbert McClinton, Charlie McCoy, Chuck Mead & Wendy Moten. They will perform interpretations of Williams classics spanning various styles, from honky-tonk to bluegrass, rock, and R&B.