Sam Williams announces deluxe version of ‘Glasshouse Children’ ahead of Long Road festival & UK shows

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams announces a forthcoming deluxe version of his celebrated debut ‘Glasshouse Children’. Featuring six new tracks, ‘Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown’ comes out Oct. 14 via Mercury Nashville. Williams’ first song off the expanded edition, “Ragdoll,” written by Williams with Femke Weidema and William Benjamin Roberts, is out now.

“Ragdoll represents putting it all on the line for someone in a playful way,” says Williams on the single. “It’s a fresh sound for me and I think it’s a fun love song, ‘Let me be your ragdoll’ translates to ‘I’m yours.’”

Regarding ‘Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown’ Williams says, “I felt some of the songs that didn’t make Glasshouse Children deserved their shine, while also wanting to provide new music before a second LP. Tilted Crown tells a little more story and lets the listener in just that much more.”

In other news, Williams will be hitting the road in the UK with famed singer/songwriter Marty Stuart, dates below:

August 25, 2022 – City Varieties – Leeds, UK

August 26, 2022 – Indigo2 – London, UK

August 27, 2022 – The Long Road Festival – Leicestershire, UK

August 28, 2022 – Old Fruitmarket – Glasgow, UK

August 30, 2022 – De La Warr Pavilion – Bexhill, UK

August 31, 2022 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

September 2, 2022 – Slagthusets Theatre – Malmö, SE

September 3, 2022 – Oslo Konserthus – Oslo, NO

September 5, 2022 – Godset – Kolding, DK

September 6, 2022 – Gimle – Roskilde, DK

September 7, 2022 – Passionskirche, DE