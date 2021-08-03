Carly Pearce to release ’29: Written in Stone’ in September

Carly Pearce is expanding her critically acclaimed ’29’ collection with the release of ’29: Written In Stone’ on 17th September 2021.

’29: Written In Stone’ features 15 songs and will be released on Big Machine Records. To mark the announcement Pearce has debuted new song ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ featuring Patty Loveless.

“So much has happened to me in the last year,” says Pearc. “The more my life unraveled, the more the songs lifted me up. As the smoke cleared, and some unbelievable things started happening, I was writing even more truth and getting lifted up even higher – and I realized, as much as 29 captured a moment, I wasn’t done with the story.”

Pearce will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as it’s newest member tonight and it was the Grand Ole Opry that brought Loveless to the track. Only the second woman to win the CMA Album of the Year, Loveless was listening to the Opry when she heard Pearce perform the heartfelt ballad about having a song move from cool poetry to stone cold life.

“To hear Patty Loveless sing your words, there’s no way to describe that sensation,” Pearce says. “Her voice is Appalachia, those mountains and hollers are country music. To think, a year ago, I was asking myself, ‘What would Patty Loveless do?’ thinking about all her songs, how smart and sassy she always was… and now she’s on one of mine.”

’29: Written In Stone’ is produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

“Once I started writing, I thought I’d gotten it all out of my system,” confesses Carly. “But the songs just kept on coming, and I realized to truly understand how you come out the other side, not just a quick snapshot, this full project needed to happen. Now people can see how you thrive and shine even in the lowest moments.”

Credit: Big Machine Records

The track listing for ’29: Written In Stone’ is:

1. “Diamondback” | Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Tofer Brown, Shane McAnally

2. “What He Didn’t Do” | Carly Pearce, Ashley Gorley, Emily Shackelton

3. “Easy Going” | Carly Pearce, Natalie Hemby, Josh Osborne

4. “Dear Miss Loretta” (featuring Patty Loveless) | Carly Pearce, Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally

5. “Next Girl” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

6. “Should’ve Known Better” | Carly Pearce, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton

7. “29” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

8. “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (featuring Ashley McBryde) | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

9. “Your Drinkin’, My Problem” | Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Sasha Sloan, Ben West

10. “Liability” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

11. “Messy” | Carly Pearce, Sarah Buxton, Jimmy Robbins

12. “Show Me Around” | Carly Pearce, Emily Shackelton, Ben West

13. “Day One” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey

14. “All The Whiskey In The World” | Carly Pearce, Jordan Terry Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton

15. “Mean It This Time” | Carly Pearce, Jordan Terry Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton

